Police Search for Suspected Car Thief after Chase Ends in Natomas
Police have detained one person and are looking for another after a car chase ended in Natomas early Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|59 min
|R Fire
|74
|My truck is giving me problems (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|fast Eddy
|6
|How to Recover Deleted WeChat History on Android
|1 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|RiccardoFire
|67
|Defamation charges in effect... (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|KBS
|3
|T.Y. Hilton Jersey
|19 hr
|Jonny
|1
|Nike Logan Thomas Jersey
|19 hr
|Jonny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC