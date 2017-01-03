Police Search for Suspected Car Thief...

Police Search for Suspected Car Thief after Chase Ends in Natomas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Police have detained one person and are looking for another after a car chase ended in Natomas early Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 59 min R Fire 74
My truck is giving me problems (Jan '16) 1 hr fast Eddy 6
How to Recover Deleted WeChat History on Android 1 hr rachelhot 1
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) 5 hr RiccardoFire 67
Defamation charges in effect... (Jun '16) 6 hr KBS 3
T.Y. Hilton Jersey 19 hr Jonny 1
Nike Logan Thomas Jersey 19 hr Jonny 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Sacramento County was issued at January 04 at 2:37PM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,609,958

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC