Police: Natomas teacher took inappropriate photos of students

A 44-year-old Natomas teacher was arrested Friday and accused of taking inappropriate photographs of female students and others without their knowledge, Sacramento police said. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Scott MacMillan, a teacher at Heron School in the Natomas Unified School District, on a felony charge of attempted possession of obscene matter of a minor and a misdemeanor charge of photographing a person under their clothing without consent, police said.

