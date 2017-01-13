Police Footage of Dazion Flenaugh Shooting Leaves Family Feeling a Helplessa

After reviewing police dash and body camera footage of the events leading up to the shooting death of Dazion Flenaugh, members of his family, supporters and the family's attorneys shared their dismay at a press conference Friday. Family members of Dazion Flenaugh, flanked by supporters which included family friends, members of Black Lives Matter and clergy members, spoke out after watching newly released video that captured the moments just before and after his death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.