Police: Ex-Contra Costa Co. deputy arrested in Sacramento
A former Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting at a Sacramento house party, Sacramento police said. Kyle E. Rowland, 23, was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on five counts of attempted murder and is being held without bail, according to jail records.
