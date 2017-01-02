Police Activity Shuts Down I Street B...

Police Activity Shuts Down I Street Bridge, I-5 Onramp in Downtown Sacramento

12 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Police activity has shut down the I Street Bridge and the onramp from I Street to Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento. Officers responded to the area early Monday afternoon for reports of a man brandishing a knife near a transit station nearby.

