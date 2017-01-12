Planning underway for Prop. 47 funded...

Planning underway for Prop. 47 funded program

Utilizing savings from Proposition 47, Yolo County officials are busy crafting a new restorative justice program with a little help from the community. Exactly who will be served by this program and its overall reach were among the questions raised during a presentation earlier this week, which welcomed feedback from county residents on what services they would like to see.

