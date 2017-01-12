Planning underway for Prop. 47 funded program
Utilizing savings from Proposition 47, Yolo County officials are busy crafting a new restorative justice program with a little help from the community. Exactly who will be served by this program and its overall reach were among the questions raised during a presentation earlier this week, which welcomed feedback from county residents on what services they would like to see.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|17 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|73
|have hotel room, theres room for female for free
|Sat
|Browneye1234
|5
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Fri
|yourpoint
|80
|How to Recover Deleted Contacts from LG V20 wit...
|Fri
|fghvgfh
|3
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Fri
|Luke
|5,442
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Thu
|Dave
|22
|Review: Valiant Movers
|Jan 12
|levibeck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC