Paradise man gets 30 years for producing child pornography

Bret Allan Nichols, 32, was sentenced in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California in Sacramento after he pleaded guilty in June 2015 to production of child pornography, according to a press release issued by the office of U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. According to the release, Nichols paid a Florida couple to produce child pornography in August 2012.

