Obamacare meant coverage for many who...

Obamacare meant coverage for many who've been sick; what will a repeal mean?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

In this Feb. 12, 2015, file photo, enrollment counselor Vue Yang, left, goes over some of the plans available through the state health insurance exchange with Laura San Nicolas, center, accompanied by her daughter, Geena, while enrolling for health insurance at Sacramento Covered in Sacramento, Calif. Health care coverage is among the issues that are expected to prompt confrontation between the incoming Trump administration and Democratic-leaning states that voted for Hillary Clinton in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 2 hr Genl Forrest 81
Research study for Sacramento residents ($40 fo... 3 hr Mrs R Fire 3
Get a job, the free rides over 16 hr Genl Forrest 16
How to Recover Snapchat Photos/Videos on Android Thu rachelhot 1
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... Thu Rufus Hanson 13
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) Thu Sgt Preston 70
News Man identified after police say he was electroc... (Feb '11) Thu Lea Flowers 5
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,705,312

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC