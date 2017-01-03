Obamacare meant coverage for many who've been sick; what will a repeal mean?
In this Feb. 12, 2015, file photo, enrollment counselor Vue Yang, left, goes over some of the plans available through the state health insurance exchange with Laura San Nicolas, center, accompanied by her daughter, Geena, while enrolling for health insurance at Sacramento Covered in Sacramento, Calif. Health care coverage is among the issues that are expected to prompt confrontation between the incoming Trump administration and Democratic-leaning states that voted for Hillary Clinton in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|2 hr
|Genl Forrest
|81
|Research study for Sacramento residents ($40 fo...
|3 hr
|Mrs R Fire
|3
|Get a job, the free rides over
|16 hr
|Genl Forrest
|16
|How to Recover Snapchat Photos/Videos on Android
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Thu
|Rufus Hanson
|13
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Sgt Preston
|70
|Man identified after police say he was electroc... (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Lea Flowers
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC