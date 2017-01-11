NWS: Confirms that tornado struck Sac...

NWS: Confirms that tornado struck Sacramento suburb

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

An EF-0 tornado touched down early Wednesday morning and caused some damage in a Natomas neighborhood, according to the National Weather Service. Russian River Studios owner Marz Khoeayari sits on his steps as nearby resident Kayte Guglielmino surveys the scene from her canoe on Old River Road as Russian River crests over flood level in Guerneville, Calif., on Monday, January 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 16 min Catch730 89
How to Recover Data from the Smallest Android P... 4 hr rachelhot 1
Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ... 7 hr Mrs Ethelrode 5
How to Undelete Lost Contacts from Samsung Gala... 8 hr rachelhot 1
Time Left For Political Correctness 9 hr Mville Mad 20
Kremlin Dont Own Trump 15 hr Kilroy 2
News Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16) 22 hr bighucka 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sacramento County was issued at January 11 at 9:02PM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,830,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC