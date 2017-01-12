Not much progress on public pension reform

SACRAMENTO >> A year after his 2010 election, Gov. Jerry Brown confronted lawmakers about the steep cost of public employee pensions and urged them to pass a 12-point pension overhaul so public retirement costs would not overburden future generations. “We don't really have too much choice here,” Brown said, challenging fellow Democrats who control the Legislature to drink the political “castor oil” of pension reforms hotly opposed by politically powerful government employee unions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.