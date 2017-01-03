Northern California, Nevada brace for more storms
Michelle Wolfe, who had to evacuate her nearby mobile home, looks out toward flooded vineyards in the Russian River Valley, Monday in Forestville A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides. Emergency crews pile sandbags Monday along the Truckee River in Lockwood, Nev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ...
|4 hr
|Mrs Ethelrode
|2
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Galax...
|4 hr
|R Fire
|2
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|4 hr
|Foghorn Leghorn
|17
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|12 hr
|Genl Forrest
|87
|[Fixed Problem]- Android Stuck on Boot Screen
|Mon
|rachelhot
|1
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Jammy Joto
|7,092
|Need to hit the slopes
|Mon
|Castle22
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC