New driving laws take effect today

Sacramento >> With the coming of the new year, hundreds of new laws take effect today in California, many of them relating to transportation. The state Department of Motor Vehicles offers this short list on some to the new rules involving the state's roads: •Use of Electronic Wireless Devices : Driving a motor vehicle while holding and operating a handheld wireless telephone or a wireless electronic communications device will be prohibited, unless the device is mounted on a vehicle's windshield or is mounted/affixed to a vehicle's dashboard or center console in a manner that does not hinder the driver's view of the road.

