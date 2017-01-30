New attorney general: Xavier Becerra ready for a fight
Rep. Xavier Becerra, D-Calif., right, is sworn in as California Attorney General by Gov. Jerry Brown, left, as Becerra's wife, Dr. Carolina Reyes, looks on, before Brown delivered his State of the State address on Tuesday in Sacramento. Becerra was named by Brown to replace Kamala Harris, who was elected to the U.S. Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico's Decision not to attend Honorable Presi...
|2 hr
|Jim P
|6
|Seattle Night Skyline (Nov '08)
|Sun
|Jim P
|29
|Alliance Worknet found guilty of denying access...
|Jan 27
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests
|Jan 26
|Chomper
|7
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Jan 26
|Roudy The Second
|37
|Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
|Jan 26
|Well Well
|61
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Sony Xperia ...
|Jan 26
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC