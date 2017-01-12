Name droppers: Thomson to chair delta commission
Solano County Supervisor Skip Thomson has been elected to replace Contra Costa County Supervisor Mary N. Piepho as chair of the Delta Protection Commission. Thomson's two-year term began Jan. 3. Yolo County Supervisor Oscar Villegas was elected to vice chair.
