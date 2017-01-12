Mother Lode residents to attend Women's March in Sacramento
Erin Ross and Debi Baron are among more than 40 people from Tuolumne and Calaveras counties planning to carpool or go by bus to the Women's March on Sacramento, in support and coordination with the Women's March on Washington a week from today. The events, and others like it planned in communities across the nation, are scheduled the day after the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as president of the United States on Jan. 20 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Ross, 54, was born and raised in Murphys and lives in Jamestown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|7 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|73
|have hotel room, theres room for female for free
|15 hr
|Browneye1234
|5
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|19 hr
|yourpoint
|80
|How to Recover Deleted Contacts from LG V20 wit...
|20 hr
|fghvgfh
|3
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Fri
|Luke
|5,442
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Thu
|Dave
|22
|Review: Valiant Movers
|Jan 12
|levibeck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC