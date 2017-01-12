Mother Lode residents to attend Women...

Mother Lode residents to attend Women's March in Sacramento

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Union Democrat

Erin Ross and Debi Baron are among more than 40 people from Tuolumne and Calaveras counties planning to carpool or go by bus to the Women's March on Sacramento, in support and coordination with the Women's March on Washington a week from today. The events, and others like it planned in communities across the nation, are scheduled the day after the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as president of the United States on Jan. 20 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Ross, 54, was born and raised in Murphys and lives in Jamestown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) 7 hr Your Service Prov... 73
have hotel room, theres room for female for free 15 hr Browneye1234 5
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) 19 hr yourpoint 80
How to Recover Deleted Contacts from LG V20 wit... 20 hr fghvgfh 3
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) Fri Luke 5,442
Time Left For Political Correctness Thu Dave 22
Review: Valiant Movers Jan 12 levibeck 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Sacramento County was issued at January 14 at 2:21PM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,586 • Total comments across all topics: 277,911,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC