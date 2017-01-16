Monday Morning Linkdump: Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Sacramento Shooting
In this May 17, 1967 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King speaks at the University of California administration building in Berkeley, Calif. Fifty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. asked Americans, "Where do we go from here?" His warning of chaos or community squarely confronted racism, and marked a shift from his emphasis on nonviolence to a demand for full economic and political equality.
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017
|13 hr
|ghost877
|1
|Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ...
|17 hr
|Dudley
|6
|Earn $1000 Per Sale Working 4 Hours A Week
|Sun
|jakzre
|1
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Sun
|LI_NY
|5,443
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|Your Service Prov...
|73
|have hotel room, theres room for female for free
|Jan 14
|Browneye1234
|5
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Jan 13
|yourpoint
|80
