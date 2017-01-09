Meet the man behind one of California...

Meet the man behind one of California's must-read Twitter feeds on campaign finance

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Working from his desk in his bedroom, Rob Pyers is a behind-the-scenes fixture for California Target Book, bringing instantaneous campaign finance and other electoral data to Sacramento insiders. Working from his desk in his bedroom, Rob Pyers is a behind-the-scenes fixture for California Target Book, bringing instantaneous campaign finance and other electoral data to Sacramento insiders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 2 min Treatz9726 87
Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ... 25 min a-citizen 1
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 2 hr Jammy Joto 7,092
Need to hit the slopes 14 hr Castle22 1
LG Data Recovery Â– How to Recover Deleted Files... 20 hr rachelhot 1
Get a job, the free rides over 22 hr P Ledbetter 19
Time Left For Political Correctness Sun Economics 101 14
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Sacramento County was issued at January 09 at 3:39PM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,360 • Total comments across all topics: 277,757,703

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC