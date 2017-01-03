Meet Parade's First Veteran of the Month, Alek Skarlatos
In our continuing effort to honor our brave men and women in uniform, Parade introduces a new series celebrating the 22 million-plus veterans who have served in the military during times of war and peace. First in line, an Army National Guard infantry soldier who became a terrorist-thwarting hero.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[Fixed Problem]- Android Stuck on Boot Screen
|1 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|3 hr
|Treatz9726
|87
|Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ...
|3 hr
|a-citizen
|1
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Jammy Joto
|7,092
|Need to hit the slopes
|17 hr
|Castle22
|1
|LG Data Recovery Â– How to Recover Deleted Files...
|Sun
|rachelhot
|1
|Get a job, the free rides over
|Sun
|P Ledbetter
|19
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC