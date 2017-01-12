Meet Darrell Steinberg, Sacramento's new Jewish mayor
On the campaign trail last year, Darrell Steinberg often was asked why he wanted to be the mayor of Sacramento after having served for years as the most powerful person in the Senate of California . Steinberg would tell those folks it was because he was looking for a promotion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|have hotel room, theres room for female for free
|4 hr
|buckeye1234
|1
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|13 hr
|Shanen
|5,438
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|14 hr
|Dave
|22
|Review: Valiant Movers
|17 hr
|levibeck
|1
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|22 hr
|RiccardoFire
|90
|U.S. Senator Kamala Harris is the new James Comey
|Thu
|Local
|1
|How to Recover Data from the Smallest Android P...
|Wed
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC