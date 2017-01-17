Marin IJ Editorial: Lift drought restrictions and reconsider rates
Back-to-back wet winters in Northern California should lead state officials to consider rolling back some of their tougher restrictions, conservation goals that Marin customers met. Rolling back tough limitations on water use - such as restrictions on watering lawns and plants - won't alter a local consciousness, if not an ethic, about not wasting water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
|54 min
|huntcoyotes
|50
|Best Apps for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge
|5 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Galax...
|Sat
|sdff
|5
|How to Recover Data from the Smallest Android P...
|Sat
|asdfs
|3
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Android
|Sat
|rachelhot
|1
|Time for Californian's to tar and feather the l...
|Sat
|Feather River Fred
|15
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|Fri
|Darth
|17
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC