Malls try to stop brawls by keeping teens out

For several years now, America's malls have seen a growing number of incidents around Christmas starring young people behaving badly, often near food courts or theaters, sometimes featuring items like soft drinks thrown at security officers, and usually resulting in fist fights and general mayhem. Malls, in response, are stepping up their security game, increasing staffing for the day after Christmas, when teenagers have run amok in selected properties across the nation.

