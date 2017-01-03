Malls try to stop brawls by keeping teens out
For several years now, America's malls have seen a growing number of incidents around Christmas starring young people behaving badly, often near food courts or theaters, sometimes featuring items like soft drinks thrown at security officers, and usually resulting in fist fights and general mayhem. Malls, in response, are stepping up their security game, increasing staffing for the day after Christmas, when teenagers have run amok in selected properties across the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|56 min
|Heartz1453
|70
|How to recover Deleted Files from Motorola G4 I...
|2 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Sacramento Hospital Worker Arrested in Teen Pat... (May '08)
|9 hr
|whatdumbasses
|16
|Review: Dos Rios Homes Housing Prjct (Apr '10)
|13 hr
|RealKing
|49
|Recover Photos, Contacts, Messages from Galax...
|23 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|My truck is giving me problems (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_*
|5
|Android Screen Lock Removal
|Mon
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC