Luis Bracamontes, aka Marcello Marque...

Luis Bracamontes, aka Marcello Marquez, July 2001 Courtesy: Maricopa, Sheriff's Department, Arizona

15 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A suspect in the slaying of two local sheriff's deputies threatened to kill his defense attorneys and had to be restrained after a judge ruled he can't fire his lawyers. Luis Enrique Monroy Bracamontes and his wife, Janelle Monroy, face an October murder trial in the 2014 deaths of Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Davis Jr. The Sacramento Bee reports that Bracamontes again told Sacramento Superior Court Judge Steve White he wants to plead guilty and be sentenced to death.

