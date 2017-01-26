Loaves & Fishesa Sister Libby Pursuing New Mission
It's not so easy for Sister Libby Fernandez to move around the 5-acre Loaves & Fishes campus, a campus she spent 20 years building. So many people want a word, a hug or a moment to say thank you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alliance Worknet found guilty of denying access...
|7 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Mexico's Decision not to attend Honorable Presi...
|9 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Seattle Night Skyline (Nov '08)
|14 hr
|JTT
|27
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Thu
|Roudy The Second
|37
|Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
|Thu
|Well Well
|61
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Sony Xperia ...
|Thu
|Well Well
|3
|Big&Tall Carl Banks Jersey
|Jan 23
|Jonny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC