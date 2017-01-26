Loaves & Fishesa Sister Libby Pursuin...

Loaves & Fishesa Sister Libby Pursuing New Mission

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

It's not so easy for Sister Libby Fernandez to move around the 5-acre Loaves & Fishes campus, a campus she spent 20 years building. So many people want a word, a hug or a moment to say thank you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alliance Worknet found guilty of denying access... 7 hr Your Service Prov... 1
Mexico's Decision not to attend Honorable Presi... 9 hr Your Service Prov... 1
Seattle Night Skyline (Nov '08) 14 hr JTT 27
Time Left For Political Correctness Thu Roudy The Second 37
News Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington Thu Well Well 61
How to Recover Deleted Photos from Sony Xperia ... Thu Well Well 3
Big&Tall Carl Banks Jersey Jan 23 Jonny 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. NASA
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,594 • Total comments across all topics: 278,319,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC