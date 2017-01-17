Levine: Schools should teach children about Russian interference in election

SACRAMENTO – History textbooks read by schoolchildren in California - and perhaps across the country - could include a lesson about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election if a bill to be introduced by a Marin County legislator becomes law. The bill from Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-San Rafael, will ask the state to adopt high school history curricula based on a recent national intelligence assessment: that Russia interfered in the election through the production of fake news and hacking, according to the lawmaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.