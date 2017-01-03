John Keplinger, former leader of state's political watchdog agency, has died
SACRAMENTO John Keplinger, a former newspaper reporter, political campaign consultant and chief of the California secretary of state's political reform unit, has died. The Sacramento Bee reports that he served as assistant state treasurer under Jesse Unruh before joining the secretary of state's Political Reform Division.
