John Keplinger, former leader of stat...

John Keplinger, former leader of state's political watchdog agency, has died

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Laguna Woods Globe

SACRAMENTO John Keplinger, a former newspaper reporter, political campaign consultant and chief of the California secretary of state's political reform unit, has died. The Sacramento Bee reports that he served as assistant state treasurer under Jesse Unruh before joining the secretary of state's Political Reform Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Woods Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Recover Deleted Data after Factory Reset... 24 min rachelhot 1
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 2 hr R Fire 74
My truck is giving me problems (Jan '16) 2 hr fast Eddy 6
How to Recover Deleted WeChat History on Android 2 hr rachelhot 1
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) 7 hr RiccardoFire 67
Defamation charges in effect... (Jun '16) 8 hr KBS 3
T.Y. Hilton Jersey 21 hr Jonny 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Sacramento County was issued at January 04 at 2:37PM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,599 • Total comments across all topics: 277,612,462

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC