Jim Porter: 898 new laws for Californ...

Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Sierra Sun

As usual, our California Legislature has been busy passing new laws - 898 for 2017 . I'll be cherry picking a few from time to time, here's the first selection: Powdered Alcohol: I wanted to get the most important new laws out first! You probably do not know there is such a thing, but booze in a powdered form, including spirits, wine and beer, is now illegal to possess, sell, make or use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sierra Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) 13 hr Your Service Prov... 73
have hotel room, theres room for female for free 21 hr Browneye1234 5
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) Fri yourpoint 80
How to Recover Deleted Contacts from LG V20 wit... Fri fghvgfh 3
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) Fri Luke 5,442
Time Left For Political Correctness Thu Dave 22
Review: Valiant Movers Jan 12 levibeck 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,886 • Total comments across all topics: 277,919,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC