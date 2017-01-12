Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017
As usual, our California Legislature has been busy passing new laws - 898 for 2017 . I'll be cherry picking a few from time to time, here's the first selection: Powdered Alcohol: I wanted to get the most important new laws out first! You probably do not know there is such a thing, but booze in a powdered form, including spirits, wine and beer, is now illegal to possess, sell, make or use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sierra Sun.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|13 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|73
|have hotel room, theres room for female for free
|21 hr
|Browneye1234
|5
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Fri
|yourpoint
|80
|How to Recover Deleted Contacts from LG V20 wit...
|Fri
|fghvgfh
|3
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Fri
|Luke
|5,442
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Thu
|Dave
|22
|Review: Valiant Movers
|Jan 12
|levibeck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC