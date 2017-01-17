January is human trafficking awarenes...

January is human trafficking awareness month

Sacramento non profit 'Blue Heart International' held their annual Snowflake Ball over the weekend. Sacramento artist David Garibaldi performed and auctioned his pieces to raise awareness for human trafficking.

