January is human trafficking awareness month
Sacramento non profit 'Blue Heart International' held their annual Snowflake Ball over the weekend. Sacramento artist David Garibaldi performed and auctioned his pieces to raise awareness for human trafficking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News10.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Recover Snapchat Photos/Videos on Android
|37 min
|rachelhot
|1
|Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ...
|43 min
|Dudley
|8
|Need to hit the slopes
|4 hr
|Karl
|3
|How to Recover Line Messages from Android
|4 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Recover Deleted Contacts from LG V20 wit...
|21 hr
|Tjkkelt
|4
|Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017
|Mon
|ghost877
|1
|Earn $1000 Per Sale Working 4 Hours A Week
|Jan 15
|jakzre
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC