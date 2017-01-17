It's a hipper version of a hof brau, with amped-up salads and fries.
At Jack's Urban Eats, the focus is on freshly tossed salads and carved-to-order meats. Jack's Urban Eats , a growing Sacramento-based enterprise, will make its first foray into the East Bay with a new location at The Orchards in Walnut Creek.
