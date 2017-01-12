Ita s California versus Trump
SACRAMENTO >> On Friday, it gets real: Donald Trump will be the president of the United States - including 39 million Californians, thousands of whom took to the streets in protest days after his election. The inauguration follows months of fast and furious speculation, secessionist plots and preemptive actions from left-leaning California politicians in anticipation of this moment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Earn $1000 Per Sale Working 4 Hours A Week
|3 hr
|jakzre
|1
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|7 hr
|LI_NY
|5,443
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Your Service Prov...
|73
|have hotel room, theres room for female for free
|Sat
|Browneye1234
|5
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Fri
|yourpoint
|80
|How to Recover Deleted Contacts from LG V20 wit...
|Fri
|fghvgfh
|3
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Jan 12
|Dave
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC