Isleton: East Bay woman's body, car recovered from Sacramento River

9 hrs ago

The body of an East Bay woman and her vehicle were recovered six days after being submerged in the Sacramento River, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. Nichele Johnson, 48, of Bay Point, was driving to Sacramento from the East Bay to visit her sister on Jan. 15 when she skidded off northbound Highway 160 and into the river.

