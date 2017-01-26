Investors back out of brewery after o...

Investors back out of brewery after ownera s attack on Womena s March goes viral

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

The Red Rabbit Kitchen and Bar in midtown had been scheduled to partner with Twelve Round Brewing in East Sacramento, but the restaurant's owners were put off by Twelve Round's owner as he posted social media comments critical of the Women's March held Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Three co-owners of the restaurant Red Rabbit surrendered their minority ownership stake at Twelve Rounds Brewing and said the beer would not be served at their bustling midtown eatery and bar after brewery founder Daniel Murphy's diatribes on Facebook touched off an angry backlash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington 1 hr Well Well 61
How to Recover Deleted Photos from Sony Xperia ... 6 hr Well Well 3
Time Left For Political Correctness Jan 23 Roudy The Second 35
Big&Tall Carl Banks Jersey Jan 23 Jonny 1
Best Apps for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge Jan 22 rachelhot 1
How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Galax... Jan 21 sdff 5
How to Recover Data from the Smallest Android P... Jan 21 asdfs 3
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,202 • Total comments across all topics: 278,281,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC