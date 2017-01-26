Investors back out of brewery after ownera s attack on Womena s March goes viral
The Red Rabbit Kitchen and Bar in midtown had been scheduled to partner with Twelve Round Brewing in East Sacramento, but the restaurant's owners were put off by Twelve Round's owner as he posted social media comments critical of the Women's March held Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Three co-owners of the restaurant Red Rabbit surrendered their minority ownership stake at Twelve Rounds Brewing and said the beer would not be served at their bustling midtown eatery and bar after brewery founder Daniel Murphy's diatribes on Facebook touched off an angry backlash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
|1 hr
|Well Well
|61
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Sony Xperia ...
|6 hr
|Well Well
|3
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Jan 23
|Roudy The Second
|35
|Big&Tall Carl Banks Jersey
|Jan 23
|Jonny
|1
|Best Apps for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge
|Jan 22
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Galax...
|Jan 21
|sdff
|5
|How to Recover Data from the Smallest Android P...
|Jan 21
|asdfs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC