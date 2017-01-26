Huge Show of Support for Embattled Sa...

Huge Show of Support for Embattled Sacramento Brewery

13 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

What was supposed to have been a protest of the East Sacramento business ended up spurring a huge show of support. This after the owner's controversial comments about the women's march, gays, illegal immigrants and Muslims came to light.

