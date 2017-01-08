High Winds Take Down Several Trees in...

High Winds Take Down Several Trees in Sacramento Region

Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The storm is keeping SMUD, PG&E and city maintenance crews busy clearing fallen trees out of roadways and utility lines. "I really can't get my car out, hopefully it'll get taken care of," said Blong Yang, who was late for an appointment after his neighbor's tree fell into his driveway.

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Sacramento County was issued at January 09 at 3:40AM PST

Sacramento, CA

