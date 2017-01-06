Here's how California went from droug...

Here's how California went from drought to dangerous rain and snow

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A series of storms over the last month have dumped feet of snow and rain in some parts of Northern California. And Southern California had its wettest December in several years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time Left For Political Correctness 4 hr Economics 101 14
Get a job, the free rides over 4 hr Economics 101 18
Universal $15 A Day Starts Feb 2 9 hr Genl Forrest 2
Research study for Sacramento residents ($40 fo... 9 hr trumppnutz 4
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 15 hr Moaner1296 82
How to Recover Snapchat Photos/Videos on Android Thu rachelhot 1
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... Thu Rufus Hanson 13
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sacramento County was issued at January 08 at 9:13AM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,957 • Total comments across all topics: 277,724,089

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC