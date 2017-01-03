Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, warns of deficit
California Gov. Jerry Brown discusses his 2017-2018 state budget plan he released at a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Jerry Brown discusses his 2017-2018 state budget plan he released at a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ...
|4 hr
|Mrs Ethelrode
|2
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Galax...
|4 hr
|R Fire
|2
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|4 hr
|Foghorn Leghorn
|17
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|12 hr
|Genl Forrest
|87
|[Fixed Problem]- Android Stuck on Boot Screen
|Mon
|rachelhot
|1
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Jammy Joto
|7,092
|Need to hit the slopes
|Mon
|Castle22
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC