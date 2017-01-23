Gov. Jerry Brown defiantly tells lawmakers 'California is not turning ...

Gov. Jerry Brown delivers his 2017 State of the State speech, addressing questions about the Trump presidency's impact on California at the Capitol building in Sacramento on Jan. 24. Gov. Jerry Brown used his State of the State speech on Tuesday to promise a forceful defense of California's efforts on climate change, healthcare and assistance to those in the country illegally against new proposals by President Donald Trump and national Republican leadership. The governor's remarks, delivered in front of lawmakers and state elected officials in the Assembly chambers, came just four days after President Trump's forceful inaugural address that signaled a dramatic new course for the federal government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.