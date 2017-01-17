FOX40 Launches New Drone

FOX40 Launches New Drone

4 hrs ago

Tuesday, FOX40 launched DRONE 40, which is equipped with a camera and is manned by two ofo our photographers, both who underwent training to get licensed. We went soaring over the confluence of the Sacramento and American rivers.

