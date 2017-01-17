Four (year) alarm: Sacramento sewage ...

Four (year) alarm: Sacramento sewage planta s sonic aggravation ends after four years

Worst in show It's anything but pretty when it comes to naming 10 of the Sacramento region's top polluters. Using nonstop sound and sleep deprivation to torment prisoners is banned by the United Nations Convention Against Torture, but RegionalSan apparently missed that memo for years, as numerous nearby residents claim the sewage plant allowed an unbroken siren to wail at their homes in intervals - sometimes for up to five days at a time.

