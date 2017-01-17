Foul-Up means thousands of California...

Foul-Up means thousands of Californians surprised by higher insurance premiums

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Thousands of Covered California enrollees face higher-than-expected bills from their insurers because the exchange sent incorrect tax credit information to the health plans. The exchange confirmed it gave insurers wrong subsidy information for about 25,000 policy holders, resulting in inaccurate bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington 1 hr Trump your President 59
Best Apps for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge 12 hr rachelhot 1
How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Galax... Sat sdff 5
How to Recover Data from the Smallest Android P... Sat asdfs 3
How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Android Sat rachelhot 1
Time for Californian's to tar and feather the l... Sat Feather River Fred 15
News Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08) Fri Darth 17
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,985 • Total comments across all topics: 278,175,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC