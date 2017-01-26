Former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric Holder will visit Sacramento to meet with ...
California leawmakers will have a chance to meet the Legislature's new outside counsel on Feb. 7, when former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric H. Holder Jr. travels to the state to address Senate and Assembly Democrats.
