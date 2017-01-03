Former tribal leaders charged with embezzling $6M

Sacramento >> A federal grand jury returned a 69-count indictment Thursday against John Crosby, 53, of Redding; Ines Crosby, 73, of Orland and Leslie Lohse, 62, of Glenn County, charging them with conspiracy to embezzle tribal funds, embezzlement of tribal funds, false statements to federal agents and tax charges. The indictment was announced in a press release issued Thursday afternoon by US Attorney Phillip Talbert, with the Justice Department's East District of California.

