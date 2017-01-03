Flooded Yolo Bypass looks like an ocean for the first time in...
The downtown Sacramento skyline is contrasted by flying birds over the Yolo Bypass on Tuesday, February 2, 2010. The Yolo Bypass is flooded for the first time since 2006 due to high water in the Sacramento River following recent storms.
