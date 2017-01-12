Flood Worries Continue for Some in Sacramento County
"Snodgrass Slough, that's what's starting to have problems on the east side of the levee, but we're on the west side, so we're a little more stable over here," said Chris Schoenhoff from atop a bar stool at Hood Supply Company. The chef at Hood Supply left one area battling high water for another, driving 23 miles to work from his own flooded backyard turned back lake along Sacramento's Garden Highway.
