Festival goers brave weather to ring in New Year
Despite the cold and dreary weather, High Desert residents and guests from afar celebrated New Year's Eve with a bang at the "Happy Place" cannabis festival on Saturday. “Even though we've been to the High Desert before, this is the 1st annual 'Happy Place' event and we hope to make this a staple in the community for many years to come,” event director Kevin Chapman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Animal abuser back in California July 2009 (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|HNemanic
|8
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|6 hr
|Genl Forrest
|65
|Sacramento Sux
|Fri
|The 411
|1
|The Real Victory Outreach International Ministries (Apr '09)
|Fri
|Rev Ike
|242
|Easy Ways to Retrieve Deleted Contacts, Photos,...
|Thu
|lionheart
|3
|How to Recover Deleted Contacts from LG V20 wit...
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Dec 29
|EVille Ed
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC