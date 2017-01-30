Fate of Trumpa s immigration order wi...

Fate of Trumpa s immigration order will lie in the courts, where ita s already 0-5

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

President Donald Trump's controversial executive order restricting refugee admissions is now facing broad new legal challenges with the filing Monday of multiple far-reaching lawsuits possibly destined for the Supreme Court. Five different federal courts have already weighed in, each targeting part of the order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mexico's Decision not to attend Honorable Presi... 11 hr Jim P 6
Seattle Night Skyline (Nov '08) Sun Jim P 29
Alliance Worknet found guilty of denying access... Jan 27 Your Service Prov... 1
News Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests Jan 26 Chomper 7
Time Left For Political Correctness Jan 26 Roudy The Second 37
News Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington Jan 26 Well Well 61
How to Recover Deleted Photos from Sony Xperia ... Jan 26 Well Well 3
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,198 • Total comments across all topics: 278,418,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC