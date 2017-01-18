Family Pleads to Have Mothera s Body Removed from Sacramento River after Accident
It's been four long and agonizing days for the family of Nichelle Johnson, who investigators believe is inside her submerged car, in the Sacramento River in Isleton. "I just want them to help us get my mama out of that water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Recover Hangouts Messages on Android
|1 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Big Blue Flash of light near sacramento (May '11)
|5 hr
|Darth
|23
|How to Recover Tango Messages on Android
|7 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|8 hr
|EVille Ed
|24
|Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017
|9 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|12 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|74
|How to Recover Line Messages from Android
|Tue
|Tjkkelt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC