Family Fights for Custody of Murdered Sacramento Womana s Children
After loving her big sister for 29 years, Anastasia Favila can't believe she'll have to live the rest of her days without Deseret. The bright light that Deseret Antoinette Favila was to her family faded out of their lives in a frightening way early Jan. 19. The Sacramento native's husband, former Los Angeles county sheriff's deputy Jorge Casas, has now been charged with murdering her at their San Fernando home while their 8, 6 and 4-year-old children were inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Night Skyline (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|JTT
|27
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|16 hr
|Roudy The Second
|37
|Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
|21 hr
|Well Well
|61
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Sony Xperia ...
|Thu
|Well Well
|3
|Big&Tall Carl Banks Jersey
|Jan 23
|Jonny
|1
|Best Apps for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge
|Jan 22
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Galax...
|Jan 21
|sdff
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC