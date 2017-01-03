Emu Roams the Roads of a Small Califo...

Emu Roams the Roads of a Small California Community

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

A lone emu has been looking more like a road runner, roaming the streets of the central California community of Valley Springs. The flightless running bird was first spotted some time last last week, according to ABC affiliate KXTV in Sacramento, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
T.Y. Hilton Jersey 11 hr Jonny 1
Nike Logan Thomas Jersey 11 hr Jonny 1
Youth Curtis Martin Jersey 11 hr Jonny 1
Youth Nick Mangold Jersey 11 hr Jonny 1
Youth Tyler Ervin Jersey 11 hr Jonny 1
Womens Sam Mills Jersey 11 hr Jonny 1
How to recover Deleted Files from Motorola G4 I... 15 hr rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,137 • Total comments across all topics: 277,597,428

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC