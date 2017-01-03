Emu Roams the Roads of a Small California Community
A lone emu has been looking more like a road runner, roaming the streets of the central California community of Valley Springs. The flightless running bird was first spotted some time last last week, according to ABC affiliate KXTV in Sacramento, California.
