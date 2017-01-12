'Dude, just stop': Even GOP lawmakers are taking shots at Trump's tweets now
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|2 hr
|LI_NY
|5,443
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Your Service Prov...
|73
|have hotel room, theres room for female for free
|Sat
|Browneye1234
|5
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Fri
|yourpoint
|80
|How to Recover Deleted Contacts from LG V20 wit...
|Fri
|fghvgfh
|3
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Thu
|Dave
|22
|Review: Valiant Movers
|Jan 12
|levibeck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC