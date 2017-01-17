Dodd submits bill to ease mobilehome restrictions

SACRAMENTO >> A local state senator hopes his legislation will help ease California's housing crisis by allowing more people to reside in mobilehomes. Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, introduced a bill on Jan. 17 which makes several notable changes to the Mobilehome Residency Law, allowing two guests to stay with a homeowner in her/his mobilehome, without additional fees being imposed by the mobilehome park management.

